5,170 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.33. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.