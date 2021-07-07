5,717 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,408 shares of company stock worth $7,936,666. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

