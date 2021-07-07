$6.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post $6.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $25.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 102,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.87 million, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

