$6.30 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report $6.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.60 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,400 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.44. 72,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,320. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.15.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

