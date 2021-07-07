$6.82 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64. Humana reported earnings of $12.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $453.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

