$61.62 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce $61.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. PROS reported sales of $63.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after buying an additional 124,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PROS by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

PROS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.27.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

