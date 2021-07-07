665,258 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 665,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,351,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 330,480 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 211,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Ameresco stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520 over the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

