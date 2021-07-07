695 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $311.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.49.
In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
