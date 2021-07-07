695 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $311.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

