$73.12 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post sales of $73.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.20 million and the highest is $75.17 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $319.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $323.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.42 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $309.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. 298,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 201,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

