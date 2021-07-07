7,400 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AGCO by 1,388.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AGCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.