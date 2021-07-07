750,000 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAMCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $151,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $493,000.

Golden Arrow Merger stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,701. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

