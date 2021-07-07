$8.33 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $36.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 13,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,383. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

