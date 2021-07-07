$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce sales of $82.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $333.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

ASAN traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.29.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

