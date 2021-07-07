$82.70 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post $82.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $54.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $332.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 604,534 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.