8,401 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,617 shares in the company, valued at $57,792,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $14,809,748. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

