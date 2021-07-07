$863.79 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post sales of $863.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $847.39 million to $891.50 million. Trimble reported sales of $733.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 900,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $82.73. 1,004,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

