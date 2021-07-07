8PAY Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $447,410.05 and $95,397.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00165615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.04 or 1.00160649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.00986229 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

