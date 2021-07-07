9,411 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,313,140 shares of company stock worth $166,751,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

