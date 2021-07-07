Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. The regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development and also support development. The successful development of pipeline candidate sotatercept will also boost the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

XLRN traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,417. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

