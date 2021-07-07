AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 193,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

