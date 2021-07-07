Aegon (NYSE:AEG) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Head to Head Review

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aegon and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon N/A N/A N/A Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aegon and Midwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon $29.31 billion 0.37 -$166.78 million $0.80 5.05 Midwest $10.58 million 13.92 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.91

Midwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aegon. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aegon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aegon and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon 3 11 2 0 1.94 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Midwest has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.89%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Aegon.

Summary

Midwest beats Aegon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions. In addition, it provides retail and institutional investment management solutions, retirement savings vehicles, residential mortgages, and digital banking services. The company markets its products through brokers, agents, banks, employee benefit consultants, independent financial advisors, bancassurance channels, and advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

