AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 58.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 171.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,114. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $158.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

