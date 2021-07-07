AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.