ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,626. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

