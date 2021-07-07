AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,971 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

