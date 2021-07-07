AGF Investments Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 52,558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.