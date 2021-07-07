AGF Investments Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

