AGF Investments Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 57.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

