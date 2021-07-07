AGF Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,400 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

