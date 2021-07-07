AGF Investments Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 87.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,025 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $248.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

