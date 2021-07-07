AGF Investments Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

