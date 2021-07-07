Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Agiliti stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,437. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

