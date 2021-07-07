agilon health (NYSE:AGL) vs. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Head to Head Review

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11%

This table compares agilon health and Ontrak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ontrak $82.84 million 6.74 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -24.39

agilon health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Ontrak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for agilon health and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. Ontrak has a consensus price target of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Ontrak’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than agilon health.

Summary

agilon health beats Ontrak on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

