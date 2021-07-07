AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 450,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in AirNet Technology during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AirNet Technology during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in AirNet Technology during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AirNet Technology during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AirNet Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

