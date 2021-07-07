Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $57.81 million and $12.14 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.56 or 0.00931717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045593 BTC.

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

