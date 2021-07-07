Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 137.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Akumin were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Akumin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Akumin stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Akumin Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

