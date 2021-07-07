Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98,484 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Albemarle worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.