Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,541 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

AA opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

