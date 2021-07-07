Alexander D. Moore Sells 11,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

