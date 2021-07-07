Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $273.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

