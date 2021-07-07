Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $273.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.