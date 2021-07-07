Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.71, with a volume of 644,343 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

