Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.25. 6,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 336,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,517,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,376,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,825,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

