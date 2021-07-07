Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,302. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $741.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

