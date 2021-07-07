Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 786,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Allegro.eu stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99. Allegro.eu has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

