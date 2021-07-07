AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.