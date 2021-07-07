Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$45.42, with a volume of 70,721 shares changing hands.

AP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

