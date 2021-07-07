Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Critical Survey

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

59.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 6.39% 10.65% 5.89% Lattice Semiconductor 13.61% 16.98% 9.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 5 0 2.56

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.01%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $52.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 1.63 -$6.60 million $0.47 61.79 Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 18.32 $47.39 million $0.39 140.36

Lattice Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 family for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for notebooks and mobile devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators for chipsets used in TVs, servers, data storage systems, networking, and other compact PC systems; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; and XSPairFET buck-boost MOSFET for type-c applications, such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks. Additionally, the company offers input protection switches and TO-leadless packaging technologies. The company operates in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.