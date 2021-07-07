Alpha Coin (APC) Achieves Market Cap of $5,663.20

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $5,663.20 and $5.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,635.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.21 or 0.01510625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00412749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00086878 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.