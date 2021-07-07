AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,622 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKU opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.