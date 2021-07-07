AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,897 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

